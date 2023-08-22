Huckabee Sanders Demands Books Showing African American “Resistance and Resilience”

The Arkansas Department of Education under Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took another step this week in its battle to control which parts of history are allowed into schools.

Board of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva wrote a letter to Arkansas School Superintendents requiring them to relinquish books and all ancillary materials related to the Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot program in the state.

Oliva strongly suggests (“the Department is concerned”) that teaching the class may not be in compliance with state law, “which does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory.” Oliva also requires written “assurance” that educators won’t break the law.

[NOTE: In January in her first act as Governor, Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that says “schools must educate, not indoctrinate students” and pledged that “as long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world – not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda.”]

Gov. Sanders and Secretary Oliva are expressly concerned about children learning about themes including “resistance and resilience” and “intersections of identity.”

This same week, Gov. Sanders tweeted about the passing of Miss Rhoda, an African American culinary legend with whom the Governor “loved talking about pecan pie baking.” In a photo of the two women, Miss Rhoda sits beneath a poster of former President Barack Obama, notable African American purveyor of resistance and resilience.