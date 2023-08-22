Kari Lake Rages Over Biden, Katie Hobbs Border Successes

MAGA zealot and former Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake often criticizes President Joe Biden, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), Lake raged about Arizona authorities seizing nearly 100,000 fentanyl pills — which she calls a WMD (Weapon of Mass Destruction).

Instead of celebrating the work of law enforcement, Lake used the news to slam the three elected officials and call them “open border radicals” who “have sided with the Narco-Terrorists.”

In just TWO drug busts this month, Authorities seized nearly 100,000 fentanyl pills.



That's enough poison to kill more than 5 MILLION people.



This is a WMD.



We’re fighting a new war on terror, & open border radicals like @JoeBiden, @katiehobbs & @RubenGallego have sided with… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 22, 2023

Lake’s attempt to disparage the three Democrats backfires as she links to an Arizona Sun Times article — which cites the Border Report — and reveals that in just two drug busts this month, 100,000 fentanyl pills were seized. As Lake reports “that’s enough poison to kill 5 MILLION people.”

The article reports that the two drugs busts were pulled off successfully due to the joint effort of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and local Arizona police. Close to 50,000 fentanyl pills and 22.88 pounds of fentanyl powder were apprehended during one traffic stop.

[NOTE: Lake and other MAGA critics assert that the bust figures — no matter how impressive — represent only a portion of the drugs being trafficked through, so that for their dire messaging purposes, each bust signals an untold number of un-apprehended smugglers. This particular news also fails to fit another MAGA storyline as Americans, not illegal migrants, were charged.]

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd reported that two women from California (above) were arrested after law enforcement discovered and seized the fentanyl (worth about $1.5 million) concealed in a backpack.

The article also mentions that in June, Steve Lugo Leon, a 24-year-old man from Phoenix, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for intending to distribute illegal fentanyl. He pleaded guilty after he attempted to sell fentanyl pills and methamphetamine at a mall in Tempe in 2021.

Note: Drugs aren’t the only concern at the border. As Port Director Michael Humphries reports, Control Border Police officers “working outbound operations at the Nogales POE seized 10 AK47 assault rifles and twenty 30 round magazines that were about to be illegally exported to Mexico. The serial number on all rifles had been removed. Most likely headed to support cartel violence in Mexico.”