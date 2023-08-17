James Comer Drops Truth Bomb About Trump GOP “Stunts”

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) counts himself among former President Donald Trump‘s most staunch defenders — but even Comer had to drop a truth bomb on the GOP reality since the party has been led by Trump. Republicans, Comer says, have been “losing for years.”

As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer says his approach to investigations has to be different, because if not, “at the end of the day we would lose and that’s what Republicans have been doing for years. They’ve been losing.”

Comer: I could be doing stunts every second and getting a bunch of retweets and probably raise money online and all that, but at the end of the day we would lose and that's what Republicans have been doing for years. They've been losing. pic.twitter.com/f1nIwqp8d8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2023

To try to reverse the Republican losing streak both on ballots and in courts, the Congressman has used his power to develop a narrative that portrays President Joe Biden as the most corrupt President in U.S. history while exonerating the twice-impeached, four-times indicted Trump as an unjustly persecuted victim of political vendettas by threatened Democrats.

Comer and Democrats agree there’s a threat, but differ on its definition: many Democrats see Trump as a threat — to democracy itself — whereas MAGA asserts that Democrats really see Trump as a threat to a status quo liberalism dominated by the Left.

[Note: The assertion of liberal domination is hard to square with reality — there is a Republican majority in the House, a wafer-thin edge for Dems in the Senate, and a decidedly conservative Supreme Court, yet MAGA Republicans like Comer insist the system is rigged by liberals in the “deep state.”]

Emphasizing the Republican “losing” streak, Comer is referring specifically to the GOP’s record in the courts in the Trump era. Trump’s GOP and its MAGA adherents have lost in court repeatedly, as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) outlines below, saying: “60 federal and state courts rejected every claim of electoral fraud and corruption that they put forward. They don’t have a single court that ever ruled in their favor.”

Thank you ⁦@jamie_raskin⁩. ( here he lays out the facts. Useful for those friends who unfortunately fell for the big lie) pic.twitter.com/RUg7RPDUuS — Mia Farrow🌻🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) April 20, 2023

The longer version of the Comer quote addresses what he says he’s not doing — “stunts” — before noting the years-long losing streak, as he assesses it: “I could be doing stunts every second and getting a bunch of retweets and probably raise money online and all that,” Comer says, “but at the end of the day we would lose and that’s what Republicans have been doing for years. They’ve been losing.”

Democrats argue that Comer has been “doing stunts” in lieu of producing evidence, with the Congressman repeatedly promising proof and whistle blower testimony that either fails to materialize or doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) sees the interview below as an “obvious admission that James Comer has no evidence to support his allegations.”

Aside from the obvious admission that @RepJamesComer has no evidence to support his allegations, there is something far more troubling here:



An elected member of Congress “hopes” that the President of the United States has been bribed.



We must stop putting party over country. https://t.co/p3Zgt9SX7B — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 3, 2023

Comer responds that his committee’s investigations were moving in on their target (Biden) and makes the claim the DOJ appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation to foil his efforts.

“Right as we get to the point where we traced it to Joe Biden,” Comer said after the special counsel was named, “and we’re in a position where we can win in court to fight their attorneys and get their actual personal bank records, he comes out with this.”