James Comer Says Joe Biden’s Narrow Escape Is DOJ Conspiracy

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has been investigating the so-called Biden “crime family” with a lot of energy, frequently going on TV to report his results. What Comer has lacked so far — by his own admission — is corroborating evidence that ties President Joe Biden to Comer’s bribery allegations or to any illegal activities related to his son Hunter’s controversial business dealings.

Now with Hunter Biden‘s plea deal scuttled and the investigation into him being elevated — with the DOJ’s David Weiss receiving Special Counsel status to pursue further charges — Comer says that this heightened level of law enforcement and scrutiny into the Biden case foils his pursuit of the President.

“Right as we get to the point where we traced it to Joe Biden,” Comer asserts of his investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, “and we’re in a position where we can win in court to fight their attorneys and get their actual personal bank records, he comes out with this.”

Comer asserts that the new level of investigative scrutiny into Hunter Biden at DOJ is “obstruction” aimed at his own investigation, with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Weiss conspiring against him to facilitate Joe Biden’s narrow escape from the Oversight Committee’s findings.

Comer laments that the Special Counsel will stymie the Committee’s efforts to continue its investigation, predicting it will withhold evidence from the Committee because of its own “ongoing investigation.”

Notably, Republicans had requested that Garland appoint a Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

Recently, Comer and fellow Oversight Committee member Jim Jordan gave an interview in which the Congressmen said they “hope so” in answer to a question about whether they could prove the President had been bribed.

Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, brought attention to that particular moment, writing: “Aside from the obvious admission that Rep. James Comer has no evidence to support his allegations, there is something far more troubling here: An elected member of Congress ‘hopes’ that the President of the United States has been bribed.”