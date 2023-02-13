Andrew Cuomo Hears ‘Run for President’ After Interviewing Migrants Bused to New York

When not spending time with his three daughters (see below), former New York governor Andrew Cuomo hosts his new weekly podcast, As A Matter of Fact… With Andrew Cuomo via Quake Media, which also produces The Laura Ingraham Show, Very Opinionated with Soledad O’Brien, and The People’s Podcast with Mike Huckabee.

Quake Media describes the podcast host Andrew Cuomo as “the trusted voice who calmly guided not just New Yorkers but the nation through the historic Covid pandemic” and one known for delivering his ‘giving it to you straight’ outlook on the political landscape.

With the video clip above, of Cuomo interviewing two migrants who have recently been bused from Texas to New York, he writes: “People wouldn’t risk their lives to get to our southern border if they thought they would be turned away.” Cuomo adds: “The need for an immigration policy is long overdue.”

In the clip above, Cuomo explains that founding fathers Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson had very different philosophies, but compromise “was a good thing” then. Cuomo adds “reasonableness was a good thing.” Cuomo writes: “Our current politicians could learn a few things from the founding fathers that they’re always referencing.” Fans of Cuomo and listeners to his podcast are encouraging him to “Run for president!”