Rep. Jaime Raskin Says GOP Plans To “Abuse Power To Send Trump Back”

Congressman Jaime Raskin (D-MD) says that Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has set in motion an obvious plan to “abuse power” in order to return Donald Trump to the Oval Office in 2024. Raskin, a Harvard and Harvard Law graduate, has been the U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district since 2017. His first term in office and Trump’s coincided.

Raskin characterizes Jordan’s latest GOP power play — the newly formed “Weaponization of the Federal Government” subcommittee — as a “weaponized MAGA campaign” and both a “psychological projection and political confession.” Raskin was on the panel (see below).

“Pysychological projection,” according to Psychology Today, is a term “most commonly used to describe defensive projection—attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another.”

The name of Jim Jordan's new "Weaponization of the Federal Government" subcommittee is a psychological projection and political confession.



Their obvious—and demonstrable—purpose is to abuse the power of Congress to send Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024. pic.twitter.com/vC8x1UbPQS — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 9, 2023

The House Judiciary describes the subcommittee as having been convened to “discuss the politicization of the FBI and DOJ and attacks on American civil liberties.”

Raskin tags his testimony about the committee saying: “Their obvious—and demonstrable—purpose is to abuse the power of Congress to send Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024.”

The full subcommittee meeting is shown below, with participants listed below the video.

PANEL I:

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Iowa – testimony

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin – testimony

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, Maryland

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii – testimony

PANEL II: