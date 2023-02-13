US Air Force General Allows UFOs Could Be Aliens – Who Is Gen. Glen VanHerck?

U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck set the internet ablaze when he left open the possibility that the multiple flying objects shot down over North American air space by American fighter jets on Super Bowl weekend could be anything, including UFOs related to extra-terrestrial activity.

Specifically asked whether the downed objects could have extraterrestrial origins — aliens, that is — VanHerck replied: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

VanHerck‘s reply demonstrates the kind of don’t-jump-to-conclusions stance that a seasoned military officer is trained to hold. Where national security is involved, ruling out possibilities without the ample consideration of all available information can put lives in danger.

As VanHerck’s reply responsibly indicates, presently there isn’t enough information to consider, so he rules nothing out — even extra-terrestrial origins.

Who is VanHerck? It’s an important question because part of the excitement and curiosity generated by his comments occurs precisely because this is not a man who thinks there are monsters under the bed or that aliens live secretly among us. Instead, VanHerck is professionally rational actor, a fact which lent his comments a gravitas that doesn’t attend most statements which take seriously the imminence of alien contact.

Below is General VanHerck’s impressive, no-nonsense background:

General Glen D. VanHerck is a four-star general in the United States Air Force who currently serves as the commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). He assumed the position in 2021.

Before his current assignment, General VanHerck served as the Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, where he was responsible for providing air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense. He has also served as the Vice Commander of Air Mobility Command, and as the Commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

General VanHerck has a distinguished military career with over 40 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. He has been awarded numerous awards and decorations, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star Medal.

In his role as the Commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, General VanHerck is responsible for the defense of North America, including the United States and Canada, and ensuring the security of the continent against a variety of threats, including air, land, and maritime attacks.