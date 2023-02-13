Bernie Sanders Says America “Becoming A Poorer Country”

“This is becoming a poorer and poorer country,” Sen. Bernie Sanders says, “and a more unjust country.” Sanders articulates better than many on the Left exactly why American citizens are angry, as the following video demonstrates he has been doing for decades.

Today, while more and more working class Americans are unable to afford the health care they need, 3 people own more wealth than the bottom half of American society — 165 million people.



I'll repeat: ☝️-✌️-THREE PEOPLE now own more wealth than the bottom 165 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/oAAS22qOfY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 3, 2023

Sanders’ clear explanation of the troubling financial strife that makes too many Americans despondent about their future is this: “They are angry because they are working harder and harder and very often becoming poorer and poorer.”

It’s a narrative best explained by the Watergate informer Deep Throat’s advice: “Follow the money.”

Sanders, whose 2016 candidacy for president did much to diminish the viability of Hillary Clinton during the primary, challenged Clinton then on the same terms he challenges today’s GOP leadership — on his belief that the laws and societal levers favoring the rich and big business are tragically tilted.

Sanders continually expresses an abiding concern that until this economic imbalance is rectified through tax reform and a broadening of financial opportunity, America will be an increasingly unjust and largely poorer society.

The argument for a level playing field — one with more fair health care, for example — won Sanders 46 percent to Clinton’s 54 percent of Democratic primary voters in 2016. But his message hasn’t translated for angry Trump voters for whom discontent is more often expressed in culture war issues, rather than financial issues.

Sanders says twice: “3 people own more wealth than the bottom half of American society — 165 million people.” He can’t seem to believe that doesn’t make more Americans furious.

Companies receiving enormous tax breaks that still gouge Americans on prices include Big Oil and Big Pharma, which Sanders pledges to go after.