Terrell Owens, 49, Says NFL Return Will Help Team “On Cusp”

Terrell Owens was asked “Why now?” about his proposed return to the NFL at age 49. “Why not now?” he replied. In an interview that’s been getting a lot of attention, Owens explains: “You look at some of the opportunities that are out there…to do something that hasn’t been done. And I know I have the ability to do it.”

But it’s not just about Owens, as many will argue it sometimes is, but about what he can do for a team — how he can “help” a contender. Owens says there are teams that could use him in certain situations — he’s confident he’s a viable option for any number of NFL contenders right now.

(There have been reports that Owens has contacted the Dallas Cowboys, one of his former employers, looking for a new opportunity.)

ICYMI: @terrellowens says he's attempting an #NFL comeback at age 49. I asked him why, and if teams are taking him seriously https://t.co/YlTw54boWb | via @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E10ElFzOFd — Jonathan Bruce (@JonathanABC13) December 20, 2022

Owens explains: “If you look at the NFL, you look at some of the teams that are on the cusp that could utilize some of my services. You think about red zone, you think about third down, I’m a viable option and so I think there are some teams that are out there that I could help.”

Owens — a six-time Pro Bowl and five-time first-team All-Pro selection — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He last played in the NFL in 2010. In an almost obligatory nod, Owens mentions that Tom Brady — poster child for the mature athlete — is still doing it.