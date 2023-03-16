Fox Sports Host Charissa Thompson Wows in Mini Dress, ‘Those Legs!’

Charissa Thompson is known as a TV host on Fox Sports, Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Amazon Prime Video, NFL Films, Extra TV, and as co-host of the podcast ‘Calm Down’ with fellow female NFL Fox Sports announcer Erin Andrews (also formerly of Dancing with the Stars).

When not talking about American football on TV, Thompson designs homes. With the photo below, of Thompson in a sheer black wrap mini dress with ruffles, Thompson is, as she says, “reintroducing myself.”

And when not working as an interior designer, Thompson is modeling for big brands including Smirnoff vodka and often in a mini dress.

When she shared the photos below from the photo shot, professional golfer and TV sports host Holly Sonders (girlfriend of boxer Oscar de la Hoya) replied: “Love a great margarita and those legs” with two fire emojis.

Thompson didn’t attend the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles but turned heads in a backless red hot dress at her friend’s wedding which Thompson says was “not the Oscars… but better.”

Thompson attended the wedding with Steven Cundari (also above in the cherry shirt).