Deion Sanders Reacts to Drew Brees Taking Assistant Coach Job

NFL football legend Deion Sanders aka “Prime Time” played college football at Florida State before playing 14 seasons in the NFL. After retiring as a player in 2006 and becoming a TV analyst, the two-time Super Bowl champion launched his career as a coach in 2012, at his charter school Prime Prep Academy in Texas.

In 2020, Sanders was named head coach at the HBCU institution Jackson State University (photo above). He did well with the NCAA Division I team: he lead the Tigers to two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances and the first undefeated regular season in school history.

Some Jackson State fans were disappointed when Sanders left at the end of the 2022 season to become the head coach at Colorado, and suspected that he did so to make more money. (Sanders made $300,000 at Jackson State; and reportedly agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado.)

Sanders denies money was his incentive to change jobs and says said: “we already loaded.”

Shortly after Sanders’ announcement, fellow Super Bowl champion, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Dree Brees announced he’s joining his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers, as interim assistant coach for the Big Ten university’s football team.

When Brees shared the hilarious “onboarding” video above, Sanders replied: “Awesome.”