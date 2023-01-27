Rob Gronkowski Reveals His 2023 Boston Marathon Team, Tom Brady Reacts

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is having fun and raising money for a good cause. As seen below, the four-time Super Bowl champion (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Tom Brady) presents his team of runners — Team Gronk Nation — who will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon and help raise funds for kids via his Gronk Nation Kids Foundation.

When Gronk shared the video above, he gave a shout out to the sunglasses company Pit Viper for “hooking us up with the most radical running super awesome sunglasses!” Gronk has worn the sunglasses before (see funny ad below).

When Gronk’s former teammate Tom Brady saw the video, he replied: “Looking amazing.”

While Gronk’s fans are supportive of his philanthropic endeavors, some questioned why his running team is wearing his Buccaneers jersey instead of his Patriots jersey. As they point out, “It’s the Boston marathon not the Tampa Bay marathon!”