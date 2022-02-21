AGT Extreme Football Thrower Jenna Bandy Wows Steph Curry at NBA Game

Sports enthusiast Jenna Bandy is just one of the Guinness World Records title holders auditioning on the series premiere of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The former collegiate basketball star (CSU Monterey Bay) holds the title for “farthest football throw into a target by a female at 90ft with an NFL size ball.”

In the video below, Jenna flaunts her football throwing skills at an NBA game. During a time-out at the LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game, Jenna broke her Guinness World Record to reach her 94ft. goal. Watch the reaction of the NBA’s King of the 3-pointer Steph Curry. When stand-up comedian King Bach replied to Jenna: “J Balvin didn’t believe in you,” she replied “but Steph did.”

She even got to throw the football with Steph!

Jenna was a former college basketball star and got meet with the late Kobe Bryant at his Mamba Academy.

More recently, with Metta World Peace…

America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.