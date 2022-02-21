Rob Lowe’s Son Pulls Giant Lobster Out of Ocean, Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts

When not playing Austin fire chief Owen Strand on the popular FOX TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hollywood star Rob Lowe spends time with his family.

When he shared the stunning photo below of his son Matthew Lowe holding a giant lobster on a boat, he wrote: “Matthew with a friend he found in a deep underwater cave today. This lobster weighed over 11 pounds and is probably at least 60 years old. After a selfie, he was returned to his cave to live out his golden years.”

When Matthew shared the photo series below, he wrote: “Everyone always says in LA you can ski and surf in the same day, but did you know you can catch a 11.2lb lobster at the Channel Islands and be at a @maximmag party seeing @tiesto in the same day too?”

The post has been liked by more than 100,000 fans. Many were pleased to hear that the lobster was returned to the sea, including Rob’s famous friend Gwyneth Paltrow who replied: “Thank god.”

Rob and Gwyneth starred in the 2003 movie View From the Top with the late Kelly Preston. Trailer above.

More recently, Rob related the story about how his wife and Gwyneth have become intimate friends on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Clip above.