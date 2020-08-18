AGT Voting 2020: How To Vote and Save Acts with App, Online, Xfinity

On the second Results Show of America’s Got Talent Season 15, only five acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semi-finals round of the competition. Viewers at home will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round.

If one of your favorite acts isn’t a shoo-in and needs a Dunkin’ Save, you’re going to have to try to save them! There are three ways to vote/save:

The App (it’s free although you do need to provide your phone number) Online via NBC.com (you’ll need to provide an email address, Facebook account, Google account or Apple ID) Xfinity X1 Set-Top Box

Overnight Voting Windows open Tuesdays at 8 pm ET and closes Wednesdays at 7 pm ET. See rules for other time zones.

Dunkin’ Save votes can be cast only during the results shows which air Wednesday nights 8-9 pm ET (August 12 through September 16). You can only cast one vote, so make it count!

Who gets your thumbs up?