Sofia Vergara Joins Beirut T-Shirt Campaign “Rise from the Ashes”

Even when not filming Season 15 of America’s Got Talent, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is often in a front of a camera. She’s often modeling her SofiaJeans or her line of Foster Grant eyeglasses and sunglasses. But this week she’s modeling a black t-shirt (which she wears knotted) with the words “Rise from the Ashes” printed across the chest (see below).

Sofia explains that she’s joining Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad to help the people of Beirut. “They have lost so much in this tragedy,” Sofia writes.

One-hundred percent of the profits from the limited edition t-shirts will support the relief efforts of the Lebanese Red Cross and the nonprofit organization Offrejoie.

Other gorgeous celebrities who wear Zuhair Murad include Jennifer Lopez (above), Hailee Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington (below), among many others.