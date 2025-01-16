Trump Cabinet Picks to Party with Argentina President at Hispanic Inauguration Ball

While Senate Republicans pave the way for President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick for Secretary of Energy, Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright, Trump’s former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is preparing for the Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball which will take place on Saturday, January 18 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

With the promotional ad below, the former Texas Governor wrote: “VAMAMOS!” [Sic]

VAMANOS! I am honored to serve as an Honorary Chair for the Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball. Join us as we celebrate the rich contributions of the Hispanic community to our nation. https://t.co/lpIy3SxNgk — Rick Perry (@GovernorPerry) December 20, 2024

Other honorary chairs of the Hispanic Inaugural Ball include Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, Health Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Homeland Security director nominee Governor Kristi Noem, National Intelligence director nominee former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Special Missions Envoy nominee Richard Grenell, Ambassador to Greece nominee Kimberly Guilfoyle, and her ex-fiance, Donald Trump, Jr., among other MAGA influencers.

This week it was announced that the President of Argentina, Javier Milei will be joining the chairs at the Hispanic inauguration ball on Saturday.

It is our esteemed privilege to welcome President Javier Milei of Argentina as a Special Guest at the Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball! A transformative leader and steadfast advocate for liberty, @JMilei has redefined Argentina’s political and economic future through bold reforms… pic.twitter.com/rZ5QGzKEWb — Bienvenido (@bienvenido_us) January 13, 2025

According to the Hispanos website, five musical acts are lined up for the black-tie event including Colombian-Venezuelan singer Gusi, who is launching his first-ever solo U.S. tour in March in Miami, Florida.

(Note: Gusi’s latest album Monte Adentro was nominated for Best Contemporary Tropical Album at the 2024 Latin Grammys.)

Mariachi singer Karina Moreno, who has sung the National Anthem at more than one Trump rally (see below), will also perform at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball with El Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.



