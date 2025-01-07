Marjorie Taylor Greene Writes Bill To Change “Mexico” To “America”

Many people heard President-elect Donald Trump say that he was considering a semantic takeover of the Gulf of Mexico — semantic as opposed to the potentially military style takeovers of Greenland, the Panama Canal, and parts of Canada that he said he is considering.

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) declared herself to be the most excited about Trump’s semantic switcheroo, his proposal to rename the “Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” as she phrased it.

Greene relayed that she was so inspired by this Trump proposal that she immediately ordered staffers to get working on a bill to make the change official, which would require funds from Congress to “fund the name change in maps, fund the name change through all types of, you know, like the military, FAA, etc.”

[NOTE: Already deeply enraged fiscal conservatives in Congress like Chip Roy (R-TX) have yet to weigh in on appropriating the money to pay for the name change.]

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has already directed her staff to write legislation officially changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/9GNMitb43r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

Any printing costs to rename the Gulf that touches six Mexican states and Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi will presumably pale in comparison to the non-semantic takeovers Trump mentions in the video below, where he says he cannot offer assurances that the U.S. won’t retake the Panama Canal by military force.