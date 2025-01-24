MAGA Congressman Slammed For 3-Term Trump, “He Must Be Given the Time”

With President Donald Trump back in office, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a resolution to amend the 24th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution “to allow President Trump to seek a third term.”

According to Ogles, Trump is “the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

The resolution reads: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.“

Note: As written, the proposed amendment would exclude former President Barack Obama from running for a third term as he was elected to two consecutive terms.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to Ogles: “Andy — you can give Trump eligibility for 10 terms! But you can’t make him younger. He’s older than my dad. And his ideas are aging like milk. Can’t fix that!”

Note: At 78, Trump is the oldest person ever inaugurated as president; he will turn 79 on June 14, 2025.