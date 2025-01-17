Democratic Senator Slams Biden Speech, “Now He Tells Us”

In his farewell address to the nation on Thursday, President Joe Biden said “We need to get dark money — that’s that hidden funding behind too many campaigns’ contributions — we need to get it out of our politics.” He added that the country also needs to enact term limits and strong ethics reforms for the Supreme Court.

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who has long fought against dark money and for SCOTUS ethics reform responded to the speech by writing: “Now he tells us. Biden speaks out against dark money, for climate action, and for SCOTUS term limits. I pressed four years for this speech.”

Now he tells us. Biden speaks out against dark money, for climate action, and for SCOTUS term limits. I pressed four years for this speech. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 16, 2025

Whitehouse added: “That was a great speech. Had that speech launched the reelection campaign, we’d have won. Had that speech launched his presidency, we’d have saved America. Now we fight on.”

Note: In July 2024, while commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, Biden — who had withdrawn from the presidential race the week before — did propose to make three changes to the Supreme Court including setting term limits for justices, implementing an enforceable code of conduct, and adding an amendment to ensure no president is above the law.

On a brighter note, Whitehouse — who is a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee — gave a warm welcome to the new chair of the committee, Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV), whom Whitehouse said he likes. As seen below, he presented a gavel to Capito and said they’ve worked well together in the past and that “there is plenty of good opportunity for more bipartisan work on behalf of our planet.”