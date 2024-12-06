GOP Congressman on DOGE: “Nothing Is Sacrosanct”

Billionaire Trump supporters Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy attended meetings on Capitol Hill this week to discuss their efforts leading the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the second Trump administration.

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC), who sits on the House Budget Committee and the House Financial Services Committee, attended one of the meetings and told members of the press: “Nothing is sacrosanct.” He added with approval: “Nothing, they’re going to put everything on the table.

FOX: “Everything is on the table, and that includes (cutting) Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security…”



As we have warned about over and over — And as they cut those programs, they will cut taxes for the rich (again). they don’t care about the debt.pic.twitter.com/dEZ9y5LFJV — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 5, 2024

Norman is impressed with Musk’s idea of “publishing the actual dollars he wants to cut.” He added: “that’s what’s going to put the pressure on these Senators and House members who don’t go along with it.” (Norman’s colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC), spoke of Musk publishing a “naughty list” of legislators who are profligate spenders.)

Fox News confirmed Norman’s report: “That’s what they told lawmakers — everything is on the table and that includes Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

[NOTE: Social Security has the government’s biggest budget and is its largest program, “accounting for $1.4 trillion, or 21% of the budget in 2023,” as Kiplinger reports. Medicare is second at approximately 12%.]

Democrats including Marty Taylor, executive director of New Blue USA (a Political Action Committee working with Democrat candidates on issues nationwide), are not surprised. Taylor wrote: “We tried to warn people that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would be targeted. They ignored us and voted for a quarter cheaper eggs. Can’t buy any eggs when people have no money.”