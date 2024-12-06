Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Elon Musk’s “Naughty” List, “Would Be Fantastic”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) answered questions from the press after a Congressional meeting with billionaire Trump supporters Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who together will head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agency in the second Trump administration.

Greene, who has been named the chair of an oversight subcommittee that will work with the DOGE, said the number one concern voiced at the meeting is the national debt.

As seen on C-SPAN below, Greene said: “All we talked about was cutting spending.” She added with a big smile, “Elon and Vivek talked about having a naughty list and a nice list for members of Congress and Senators and how we vote and how we’re spending the American people’s money. And I think that would be fantastic.”

.@RepMTG following meeting with @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy: "The biggest concern is our debt…Elon and Vivek talked about having a nighty list and a nice list for Members of Congress and Senators and how we vote." pic.twitter.com/MHUZq0Mn6g — CSPAN (@cspan) December 6, 2024

Greene also revealed that “Elon and Vivek” have “great ideas” for DOGE projects that will be separate from Congress, including a weekly podcast: “They’re talking about communicating with the American people, perhaps maybe even a weekly podcast or report.”

She added: “They want to bring in members of Congress and Senators and let the American people hear from them.”

Greene said: “The biggest most important thing that Elon wants to bring forward for the American people is information. His big concern that he talked about today is how many Americans don’t even know that we have a deficit, or a debt, of $36 trillion. He feels like if we can educate the American people, getting the American people on board, puts the right pressure on where it belongs, on the House and Senate.”

Surprisingly, perhaps, Greene’s remarks are being met with some pushback on the increasingly right-wing Musk-owned social media platform X. where comments include: “How can the biggest abuser of taxpayers money ‘Elon Musk’, be in charge of deciding the fate of 70 million Americans?” and “Votes are already public, this is the standard Silicon Valley schtick of marketing nothing as a game changing feature.”

[NOTE: 70 million is likely a reference to the number of Americans who receive Social Security benefits.]