Trump, 78, Admits His “Weave” Won’t End Well in Future

Boasting about his rhetorical style — which he has named “The Weave” and pronounced as “genius” — Donald Trump brought up Dr. Hannibal Lecter again this weekend, this time attempting to explain his reasons.

Trump is conscious of having avoided mentioning the fictional movie character recently, letting his audience know they are special since it has been “20 speeches” since the GOP presidential nominee has mentioned the serial killer by name.

Trump’s explanation is that he brings up Lecter because “there’s nobody worse than him.” He then says that the likes of the horrible Hannibal is “who we’re allowing into our country.” This contradicts, of course, when Trump previously brought up the fictional serial killer and called him the “great Hannibal Lecter.”

Below, Transportation Secretary and Kamala Harris supporter Pete Buttigieg uses Trump’s “weave” to illustrate a lack of focus, and contends that a Harris presidency would bring the opposite to the White House.

This sort of thing does not improve with time.



You may not agree with any candidate 100%, but when lives are on the line, Kamala Harris and her team will bring focus and discipline to the Situation Room, and not… this. https://t.co/ErrggR3hMu — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 3, 2024

In an unusual moment during his speech, Trump seems resigned on the stump, acknowledging that the future will render him less capable than he claims currently to be.

This rare moment of what lay ahead for him was frankly expressed. “Now there will be a time in life when the weave won’t finish properly at the bottom,” Trump acknowledged. “And then we’ll talk. But right now it’s pure genius.”

Buttigieg and others believe the moment when the so-called “weave” doesn’t “finish properly” has already arrived. Trump’s followers, to assess by the cheers, are still satisfied with what they are getting.