Eva Longoria Uses Trump’s Words Against Him at “Dance Party”

A group of Hollywood stars — Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Jessica Alba (Dark Angel), Gina Torres (White Collar), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) and Liza Koshy (Family Affair) — are campaigning hard for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and for protecting reproductive rights in the last days before Election Day.

As seen in the video below, the famous actresses use Donald Trump‘s words against him “Joe Biden is asleep and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce.” When the women hear “Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce,” they start to dance in sync.

Longoria captioned the video: “Latinas in Nevada.” Her fans are going wild over the video. More than one replied: “LOVE THIS!”

Below is another group shot on a campaign bus in another critical swing state, Arizona. All of their social media posts include the hashtag #wearenotgoingback.

Note: Longoria spoke at the 2016 and 2024 Democratic National Convention. In 2022, Texas Monthly considered Longoria as a potential Democratic contender in the 2024 U.S. Senate election in Texas because she said she has not ruled out a run for office in the future. (Former NFL player turned attorney Colin Allred, a Democratic Congressman, is currently running for Senator Ted Cruz‘s seat.)