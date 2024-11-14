Sarah Palin Goes to Washington, Pushes RFK Jr for Top Health Job

Former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has been a longstanding loyal supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns. The former Alaskan governor warmed up the crowds at MAGA rallies across the U.S. this summer, and recently traveled to New York City to attend the MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden.

After Trump’s re-election last week, Palin traveled to Washington, D.C. with a pad of paper and pen. As seen in the photos below, Palin and her reality TV star daughter Bristol Palin (Teen Mom OG, Dancing with the Stars) walked around the nation’s capital and posed several times in front of the Capitol building.

More than one of Palin’s admirers welcomed her back to DC and voiced hope that she will have a job at the White House. As one replied: “I’m hoping Trump finds a place for you in the White House. I’ve always been a fan.” Another chimed in, “You rock. You look fabulous. Hope to see more of you in the White House.”

While Trump continues to announce his cabinet picks this week — including former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for head of national intelligence — Palin made clear her choice for the top national health job.

Based on the post, Palin would evidently like to see vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. replace Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., who is currently Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health & Human Services.

(NOTE: Safe to assume Kennedy wants the bigger job — Xavier Becerra is the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.)