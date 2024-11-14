MAGA Congressman Slams “Silly” Matt Gaetz Pick — “Should Not Be AG”

Republican Congressman Max Miller (Ohio) is a former aide to Donald Trump and a loyalist to the MAGA cause. Just 36 years old, less than half the age of the President-elect, Miller represents a youthful male segment of MAGA that was reflected in the votes Trump won.

[NOTE: Trump reportedly picked up more younger white males than any GOP candidate since John McCain and beat Kamala Harris 56% to 40% among young white men without college degrees.]

Further demonstrating his Trump fealty bona fides, Miller climbed aboard Trump’s election denial train in 2020 and has called Trump “the greatest POTUS this country has ever had.”

But even Miller balked at Trump’s nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as Attorney General in the Trump 2.0 administration. “I think it’s silly,” Miller said of the Gaetz nod, asserting that he didn’t believe Gaetz could get confirmed.

GOP Rep. Max Miller: Matt Gaetz will not be confirmed in the Senate. He’s somebody who should not be the Attorney General. I can tell you, I'm not the only one out of 200 House Republicans that is happy he is leaving this conference. pic.twitter.com/Y8vrSYYxCR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 14, 2024

Miller also suggested that he wasn’t alone among the 200+ Republicans in the House of Representatives that will be glad to say “good riddance” to Gaetz as a Congressman. (Gaetz announced his resignation upon getting the AG nomination, days before an ethics investigation’s results into his conduct was due to be released.)

Miller said he believes Trump put up Gaetz as a reward for his loyalty, but then said that the “President is smart enough to know and his team is smart enough to know that Mr. Gaetz will never get confirmed by the Senate” calling him “somebody who should not be Attorney General of the United States.”