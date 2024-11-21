Meghan McCain Photo Op Backfires with Jewish Leaders, “Putin Fan Girl”

President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick for Director of National Intelligence, former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who represented Hawaii, has been criticized by many in Washington including former CIA officer and U.S. Senator Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) who said she was “appalled” by the nomination and called Gabbard “a dangerous choice.”

Note: In 2017, while a member of Congress, Gabbard traveled to Syria, met authoritarian President Bashar al-Assad, and “accused the United States of supporting terrorists there.” as the New York Times reported in an article titled “How Tulsi Gabbard Became a Favorite of Russia’s State Media.”

The day after Russian President Vladimir Putin began the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Gabbard again blamed the U.S. (and NATO) for provoking the war by ignoring Russia’s security concerns.

In response to the backlash against Gabbard’s nomination, Meghan McCain, conservative political pundit and daughter of the late 2008 GOP presidential nominee and U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), shared the photo below of her embracing Gabbard. (The Arizona Senator is still revered in Ukraine and was known as “one of Putin’s greatest antagonists.”)

This woman is actively serving as a Lt. Colonel in the army and has put her life on the line for all of us. The baseless slander is not only abhorrent but it’s unpatriotic. Shame on all of you trafficking in these lies. America will be safer with her in the cabinet. pic.twitter.com/bQhqlmncr9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 20, 2024

McCain, who has been a loud critic of Trump, defended Gabbard from her critics and captioned the photo: “This woman is actively serving as a Lt. Colonel in the army and has put her life on the line for all of us. The baseless slander is not only abhorrent but it’s unpatriotic. Shame on all of you trafficking in these lies. America will be safer with her in the cabinet.”

Several conservative Republicans are voicing their outrage over McCain’s endorsement of Gabbard, including Texas attorney and lobbyist Amy Bresnen who replied: “Your father is rolling over in his grave but sure Meghan…whatever it takes for you to remain relevant.”

McCain, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel, is also receiving negative feedback from the Jewish community.

It’s not baseless. She’s a Putin fan girl and she supports Assad. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) November 20, 2024

Rabbi Samuel Stern of Temple Beth Sholom in Topeka, Kansas replied to McCain and addressed her accusation that Gabbard is a target of “baseless slander.” Stern wrote: “It’s not baseless. She’s a Putin fan girl and she supports Assad.”

Calling attention to Gabbard making excuses for Bashar al-Assad, a major violator of human rights, is not baseless slander. It's pertinent information. — Rabbi Ken Brodkin (@rabbikenbrodkin) November 20, 2024

Rabbi Ken Brodkin of B’nai Israel in Manalapan, New Jersey agrees with Stern: “Calling attention to Gabbard making excuses for Bashar al-Assad, a major violator of human rights, is not baseless slander. It’s pertinent information.”