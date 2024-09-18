U.S. Congressman Accused Trump Supporter of N-Word Use on Haitians

Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry of the venerable conservative magazine The National Review — once the bible of the brand of conservatism practiced by Republicans like Liz Cheney and its founder William F. Buckley — catches himself in the interview below, changing the word or pronunciation he was going to use and switching it out for “migrants.”

To some, including California Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the word that came first (and more naturally) to Lowry was the N-word. Swalwell calls out Lowry and implicates the interviewer and MAGA adherent Megyn Kelly, too, saying she just “lets it fly.”

In posting a video that had been shared by X user Madeline Peltz, Swalwell writes: “Trump supporter just out and out calls Haitians the ‘N-word’ and @megynkelly just lets it fly. This is MAGA folks.’

Trump supporter just out and out calls Haitians the “N-word” and @megynkelly just lets it fly. This is MAGA folks. https://t.co/ENmd58wtna — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 17, 2024

[NOTE: Peltz had written, suggestively: “Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here.”]

Contradicting Swalwell’s interpretation of his language choices, Lowry offered the explanation that “I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through.