U.S. Congressman Accused Trump Supporter of N-Word Use on Haitians

Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry of the venerable conservative magazine The National Review — once the bible of the brand of conservatism practiced by Republicans like Liz Cheney and its founder William F. Buckley — catches himself in the interview below, changing the word or pronunciation he was going to use and switching it out for “migrants.”
To some, including California Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the word that came first (and more naturally) to Lowry was the N-word. Swalwell calls out Lowry and implicates the interviewer and MAGA adherent Megyn Kelly, too, saying she just “lets it fly.”
In posting a video that had been shared by X user Madeline Peltz, Swalwell writes: “Trump supporter just out and out calls Haitians the ‘N-word’ and @megynkelly just lets it fly. This is MAGA folks.’
Trump supporter just out and out calls Haitians the “N-word” and @megynkelly just lets it fly. This is MAGA folks. https://t.co/ENmd58wtna— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 17, 2024
[NOTE: Peltz had written, suggestively: “Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here.”]
Contradicting Swalwell’s interpretation of his language choices, Lowry offered the explanation that “I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through.
Yep, this is exactly what happened—I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through https://t.co/Y1wyvrkq8x— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 16, 2024