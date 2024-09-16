“Trump and Vance Deciding” To Bring Violence, Republican Group Warns

Republicans Against Trump, the marginalized conservative group that has been pushed to the outskirts of the GOP by the MAGA movement and Trumpism, these days often finds itself sharing messaging priorities with its former opponents — Liberals and Democrats.

Evincing the truism that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” the Republicans Against Trump are in a position where they hardly have to editorialize on Left-leaning messaging before sharing it — they can, as in the tweet below, simply share without comment the assertions of unadulterated capital-L Liberals.

In the case of the share below, both anti-Trump Republicans and liberal Democrats believe a line is crossed when MAGA engages in harmful messaging inciting violence, merely because it is deemed “politically expedient” — a way to win — and therefore worth the terror it sows and the cruelty it invites.

The bomb threats can come to your school, the death threats can come to your home, the vandalism can come to your neighborhood.



All it takes is Trump and Vance deciding that it's politically expedient to spread another lie about your community and the violence will come to you. https://t.co/IORxQfgsVy — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) September 16, 2024

Citing the bomb threats, vandalism and death threats that have been visited on migrants and government officials in Springfield, OH, since Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance told Americans that migrants were stealing and eating pets there, Josh Eakle’s post above warns:

“All it takes is Trump and Vance deciding that it’s politically expedient to spread another lie about your community and the violence will come to you.”

Without commenting further, Republicans Against Trump shared the warning written by Eakle, an X user who identifies unambiguously as a “liberal” with a profile that reads: “President @ProjectLiberal. Husband and father. Liberal.”

Because so much of today’s political fights aren’t about policy, the anti-MAGA group often finds itself in near-perfect alignment with the Left — especially as both decry manufactured lies that target the innocent and “expedient” conduct that both traditional conservatives and capital L Liberals believe is beneath the candidates for the nation’s highest offices who they say practice this dark art — Trump and Vance.