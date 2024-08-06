Ted Cruz Attacks Kamala Harris, As His Brutal Attacks On Donald Trump Resurface

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claims the media is “gaslighting” the public on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris‘s record as the so-called “border czar,” an unofficial position that some Republicans falsely claim Harris held as VP in the Biden position.

In promoting his latest Verdict podcast episode, Cruz lays out his other lines of attack on Harris and what he characterizes as her enablers in the media, which he says are “desperately trying to erase history” by “memory-holing the Trump assassination attempt” and “covering up Kamala’s calls for banning fracking.”

Cruz, now an avid supporter of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, knows firsthand the political value — and practical challenges — of trying to erase history. He has tried to erase his own.

[As one commenter writes: “Ted Cruz is accusing others of erasing history and gaslighting, that’s rich!”]

As a result of finding these erasure efforts futile, Cruz also understands that in the digital age history doesn’t get swept so easily into the “dustbin.” Instead, history lives forever online. Below is a piece of Ted Cruz history (more to follow) that won’t go away.

Ted Cruz: “Donald Trump is a serial philanderer, and he boasts about it. This is not a secret. He’s proud of being a serial philanderer.” pic.twitter.com/LXn06UYQID — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 6, 2024

PatriotTakes, an X account with nearly half a million followers, uses that ever-present history as a tool to highlight the tendency of politicians to engage in double-dealing.

The account is currently hammering Cruz as he hits Harris, pushing out his much nastier history of Trump resistance — which hasn’t aged well inside the now MAGA-dominated GOP.

Ted Cruz on Trump: “Whatever he does he accuses everyone else of doing. The man cannot tell the truth, but he combines it with being a narcissist. A narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/cdIVI8sAZA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 6, 2024

The PatriotTakes account slams Cruz with the reality that his blunt criticism of Harris is no match for the vitriol he once spewed about Trump. Cruz called Trump a “pathological liar” and “serial philanderer” who “whatever he does, he accuses everyone else of doing.”

As Cruz raises his objections to Harris in 2024, Patriot Takes is flooding the zone with old clips of Cruz brutally criticizing Trump.

Ted Cruz: “I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. This man is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth.” pic.twitter.com/ZxPPrE36Mp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 6, 2024

As Nobel prize winner William Faulkner wrote, and as the internet helps ensure: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”