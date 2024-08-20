Eric Trump Slams Kamala Harris For Her Public Service, “She Hasn’t Built a Damn Thing”

Eric Trump, executive vice president of his father’s business, the Trump Organization, aired his disdain for the Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris on the conservative podcast The Benny Johnson Show.

As seen in video below, across from the Trump Tower in Chicago where the Democratic National Convention is being held this week, Democrats projected anti-Trump messages onto the building including ‘Project 2025 HQ.’

[Project 2025 is the Heritage Foundation’s ultra conservative national agenda, which Trump has claimed he knows nothing about. He has also said he is against it.]

When conservative media personality Benny Johnson shared the clip from his interview with Trump — and his wife, RNC co-chair Lara Trump — he applauded Eric Trump’s response to what he called the Democrats’ “vandalization” of the Trump building.

🔥ERIC TRUMP SAVAGE MODE🔥



The DNC vandalized Trump's Chicago skyscraper to "own orange man"



They never expected THIS response— HOLY SMOKES.



"Here's the difference between the Republican and Democrat Party: she has never built a damn thing. Trump has redefined skylines." pic.twitter.com/2Fl9thRkqJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2024

Eric Trump tapped his father’s signature use of hyperbole and said of the building, “It is one of the most beautiful buildings you’ve ever seen… that’s what America should be about, right there.”

Eric Trump boasted about his family who has “created something that’s material and tangible” (the building) and lamented that Kamala Harris (he too mispronounces her first name) “hasn’t built a damn thing.”

The younger Trump continued to try to denigrate Harris by pointing out that she has “literally been in government their entire adult life.”

[NOTE: Harris has been a public servant in various roles — including California Attorney General, District Attorney, U.S. Senator, Vice President — since she graduated from law school.]

Trump added that Harris (and President Joe Biden) “have no practical knowledge, no real world knowledge.”

He concluded, “I hope everyone can see the difference between someone who’s spent their life in government versus a family who really redefined skylines…and has contributed so much to so many places.”

While Johnson called Eric Trump’s response to the Project 2025 banner “savage mode,” Democrats are calling it pathetic. As one replied about Eric’s real estate mogul father: “He bragged on 9/11 that he now owned the tallest building in Lower Manhattan.”

He bragged on 9/11 that he now owned the tallest building in Lower Manhattan. #HarrisWalz2024 — Kathy Olsen (@encompassarts) August 19, 2024

Another Democrat replied with images of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and replied: “below are photographic examples of what comprises ‘actual vandalism’ as opposed to this source of Eric’s whiny outrage…the ‘tort of a nuisance’. Actual vandalism, indelibly staining our Country’s history, is what we all witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021.”

So, projecting an accurate image of DJT's national agenda should he win ("Project 2025") on his Chicago hotel evidences the 'DNC's vandalization of it'? And Eric's in a 'justifiably "savage mode" over it?? Just now via the Google-machine, I double checked what I already know and… pic.twitter.com/tMZujxOwQj — cabotscache (@cabotscache) August 19, 2024

Former DNC Field Director Adam Parkhomenko contended that it’s the DNC who was in real “savage mode” when it played the anti-Trump video below at the convention.

The video features photos of construction workers (“He rips off workers”), Trump Tower (“He cheats in business”), and Stormy Daniels (“He cheated on his wife with a porn star”).

holy shit the DNC just played this and millions of Americans are watching pic.twitter.com/AlEHW6qbyU — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 20, 2024

The voice-over reminds viewers: “For the first time in history, we have a convicted felon running for president,” and that Harris “has spent her life prosecuting perpetrators like Donald Trump.”