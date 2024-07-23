Trump Jr. Will Appear with Candace Owens After She Slammed J.D. Vance

After GOP Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance said that if “you’re going to punch the Iranians, you punch them hard” instead of doing what he characterized as “these weak little bombing runs,” controversial political pundit Candace Owens expressed outrage.

Owens, a former communications director for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA and former Daily Wire media personality, slammed Vance’s call to raise the aggression level against Iran.

Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East?

We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran. https://t.co/NS7DG5IQlX — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 16, 2024

“Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office,” Owens asked, criticizing Donald Trump’s VP pick, “who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East?”

What would be her solution? “We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran,” Owens asserted. [NOTE: Owens’ tenure at the Daily Wire ended recently after she was accused of fomenting antisemitism with statements made on social media.]

It is an established fact that SS officer Josef Mengele performed deadly experiments on Jewish twins during the Holocaust.



Not 80 years later, @RealCandaceO tries to rewrite history by denying these depraved acts ever happened.



Utterly repugnant. pic.twitter.com/1RdLn35wLm — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) July 10, 2024

The sharp rebuke of Vance on mideast policy hasn’t resulted in a wedge between Owens and the Trump family, as Donald Trump Jr. and Owens will chat together an upcoming Nashville conference where the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is the keynote speaker

The notice reads: “Candace Owens and Donald Trump Jr. will headline a fireside chat at L27 (the rooftop lounge at Nashville’s Westin Hotel) on Friday, July 26, at 7:30 PM CT. Camryn Kimsey will moderate the panel discussion, which will discuss the future of crypto, the state of American politics, and more timely topics.”