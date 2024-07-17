Candace Owens Slams JD Vance After Exclusive Interview

From the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump announced U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, the vice presidential nominee did an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Vance said: “A lot of people recognize that we need to do something with Iran, but not these weak little bombing runs. If you’re going to punch the Iranians, you punch them hard.”

Conservative political pundit Candace Owens — former communications director for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA and former Daily Wire media personality — slammed Vance’s apparent call for more military aggression against the Iranians, writing:

“Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East?” She added, “We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran.”

Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East?

We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran. https://t.co/NS7DG5IQlX — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 16, 2024

During the live interview, Vance praised the Abraham Accords (which during the Trump administration resulted in Israel establishing diplomatic relations with Arab nations including UAE and Bahrain which recognized Israel’s sovereignty) and said the way to “check” Iran is to “withdraw their oil money…and enable the Israelis and Sunni Arab states to work together and provide a counterbalance to Iran.”

[Sunni Muslims are a majority in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia. More than 90 percent of Iran’s Muslim population are Shia, according to the Iranian government.]

Below is Trump’s 2019 speech at the United Nations where he said: “The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of democracy” and that “its oil profits go to fund Hezbollah and other terrorists…that attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nodded his head in approval.

Video:



Donald Trump's speech on Iran, 2019.



Context:



Trump VP pick JD Vance, 2024.



"A lot of people recognize that we need to do something with Iran—but not these weak little bombing runs. If you're going to punch the Iranians, you punch them hard…" pic.twitter.com/VX5tN0iPfW — Decentralise Party (@DecentraliseP) July 16, 2024

The popular X account “Censored Men,” replied to Owens complaint about Vance: “Well the RNC kicked off with a lecture from the ‘American Jewish Committee’ (major zionist org) and then screened: ‘Theocracy of Terror: Murder, Oppression & Rise of Iran’s Political Regime’ So yeah, it seems like they really really want a war with Iran unfortunately.”

Well the RNC kicked off with a lecture from the 'American Jewish Committee' (major zionist org) and then screened:



'Theocracy of Terror: Murder, Oppression & Rise of Iran's Political Regime'



So yeah, it seems like they really really want a war with Iran unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/TefRmKuNgf — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 16, 2024

Note: A poll conducted by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy between November 14 and December 6, 2023 — after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel — revealed that 96% of Saudi citizens (1,000 participated in the poll) believed that Arab nations should cut ties with Israel to protest the war in Gaza. The New York Times reported that the “poll’s results reveal hurdles to the Biden administration’s push for Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.”