Meghan McCain Trolled For “Senseless” Jill Biden Attack

Conservative political pundit Meghan McCain is voicing her outrage after watching the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. McCain has been a longtime vocal critic of Trump, who belittled her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain and his heroic military service. McCain has also criticized the Democratic Party for supporting Biden’s re-election campaign. Like many, she has complained that Biden is “too old.”

[NOTE: Sen. John McCain was 81, Biden’s current age, when he died of an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma — he was still serving in the Senate at the the time of his death.]

After Thursday’s debate, Meghan McCain wrote: “I have been shunned, called a traitor to my family, disinvited places because I kept sounding the alarm Joe Biden is too old to be President. I will never forgive the media and DNC propagandists for putting Americans in this position and signaling to our enemies how weak we are.”

I have been shunned, called a traitor to my family, disinvited places because I kept sounding the alarm Joe Biden is too old to be President.



I will never forgive the media and DNC propagandists for putting Americans in this position and signaling to our enemies how weak we are. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 28, 2024

McCain is being trolled on social media and accused of “playing a part” in the political system that has left Americans with the same aging presidential choices from the 2020 election. One critic resurfaced a photo of McCain congratulating Biden after he won in 2020, when she called him “one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing.”

And you played your part too pic.twitter.com/l8aDhzCPMK — kenneth foskitt (@FoskittKenneth) June 28, 2024

McCain is also catching grief for writing: “Jill Biden will not be remembered kindly in American history.”

While McCain isn’t alone in her condemnation of the President — numerous Democrats think Biden’s candidacy “jumped the shark” with his debate performance — some, including publicist Parry Headrick, chided McCain for her remarks about the First Lady. Headrick wrote: “Oh please. Why would you even make this senseless attack? Your dad would be ashamed.”

Note: McCain’s mother, widow Cindy McCain, went to bat for Joe Biden in 2020. She lent her voice to a video that focused on Biden’s close friendship with John McCain that aired during the Democratic National Convention.