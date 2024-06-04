Fox News Says Jill Biden’s Appearance at Hunter Biden’s Trial “Unusual”

In the recent criminal trial of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Manhattan, where he was found guilty on 34 felony counts, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified that she had a sexual encounter with Trump while married to the future First Lady, Melania Trump. (Trump denies the allegation.)

The former First Lady did not attend the trial, and Fox News, in its coverage of the trial, instead largely focused on the appearances of her stepchildren Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tiffany Trump who did appear at the courthouse.

By contrast, First Lady Jill Biden today appeared in the Delaware courtroom where her son, Hunter Biden, faces three felonies related to the illegal purchase and possession of a gun when he was using drugs.

On Fox News, legal editor Kerri Urbahn, who served as the Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice under Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, said the presence of Jill Biden in the courtroom during jury selection is “remarkable,” and is “definitely a message from the White House.”

She doesn’t use the word “intimidate” but says, “think about it, if you were a juror, sitting there… and the First Lady is sitting there in the front row watching you.” (Note: Trump brought in the felonious former head of the Hell’s Angels to watch his jury.)

Fox News suggests the First Lady appeared at Hunter Biden's trial today to intimidate the jury.



Kerri Urbahn: "The fact Jill Biden is there during the jury selection, that is remarkable! Think if you are a juror sitting there… That's definitely a message from the White House!" pic.twitter.com/TV5Nw9h5fW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 3, 2024

Fox News host Tracy Wright agreed with Urbahn (“it’s unusual”) and in a conspiratorial tone added, “It’s hard to say that she can’t do it.”

Similar commentary notably did not follow the appearance of Eric Trump or Donald Trump, Jr. at Trump’s trial — invited friends and family of a defendant can sit in the courtroom, as numerous MAGA lawmakers also did for Donald Trump. For example, Melania Trump could have attended her husband’s trial every day, but never did.

Note: Hunter Biden’s wife, wife Melissa Cohen Biden, joined him at the courthouse, too.

Note: Trump-appointed U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss, who brought the case against Hunter Biden, was also present in the courtroom on Tuesday.