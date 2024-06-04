52 Percent of Independents Agree With Trump Guilty Verdict

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday revealed that 50 percent of those polled believe the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, received a just verdict in his criminal trial in Manhattan. Trump was found guilty by a jury on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 presidential election.

49 percent of those polled said Trump should immediately drop out of the presidential race.

According to the poll, while just 18 percent of Republicans agreed with the guilty verdict, 83 percent of Democrats agreed. Most notable was the 52 percent of Independents — a critical voting bloc — who said they agree with the guilty verdict.

Note: Despite Trump’s takeover of the Republican party, there have been signs of dissatisfaction with the candidate. Even after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign in March, she continued to receive at times 20 percent of the vote in several GOP primaries against Trump.

Haley recently announced that she will vote for Trump — however, that was before the guilty verdict. In February, she said with confidence on the Today show, “There is no way that the American people are going to vote for a convicted criminal. There’s no way.”

Q: Nikki Haley said there was 'no way the American people would vote for a convicted felon.' Was she wrong?



GOP Gov. Sununu: Uh, yeah. We both were wrong on that one pic.twitter.com/BLkKW20kFY — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who endorsed and campaigned for Haley, said this weekend that she (and he) were wrong.

Trump’s sentencing in Judge Juan Merchan‘s courtroom in Manhattan is scheduled for July 11, days before Trump is expected to be named the GOP’s nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, beginning July 15.