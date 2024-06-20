DNC Chair Slams Ex-MAGA Governor, “Went Up in Smoke”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, campaigned this week in the swing state of Wisconsin and was introduced at a rally by former Governor Scott Walker (who ran against Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.)

Note: While POTUS, Trump famously broke ground in Wisconsin with Walker and executives of Foxconn, a Taiwan-based electronics company, for a manufacturing facility that failed to materialize. In May, President Joe Biden announced that Microsoft will build a $3.3 billion data center on the same site which is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs.

As seen on CNN (below), chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Ben Wikler reminded Walker — who is now President of the far-right conservative organization Young America’s Foundation — that he was there with Trump holding a golden shovel at the groundbreaking event “for a factory that went up in smoke.”

Scott Walker isn’t doing so well as Ben Wikler highlights how Walker and Trump failed to deliver for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/b2b1OTPs9s — Acyn (@Acyn) June 20, 2024

Walker wore an awkward smile in silence as Wikler pummeled the failed Trump factory deal in Wisconsin. Wikler said: “That’s the different between promises like the infrastructure bill that never materialized under Trump and delivering for Wisconsinites, and what you see under President Biden.” The Democrat added: “What we’ve seen from Trump, over and over again, is big talk, big promises, and in the end he only focuses on himself.”

Note: Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith told The Associated Press that Microsoft had a “steadfast commitment to under-promising and over-delivering” and praised the Biden administration and Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for economic policies that set the stage for the developments.