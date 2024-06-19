DeSantis Supporters Ready to “Destroy” Trump, MAGA

Incumbent U.S. Representative Bob Good (R-VA) is running against Trump-endorsed state Senator John J. McGuire III. The GOP primary was held on Tuesday but a winner has yet to be announced. With 96 percent of the votes in, McGuire leads with 345 more votes. Whoever clinches the GOP nomination will face Trump whistleblower, retired U.S. Army colonel, and national security and international law expert Eugene Vindman.

Republican voters who still favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump as the GOP presidential nominee are provoked by the race in Virginia. Good is seen as being punished by Trump for supporting DeSantis’s presidential run in the primary.

Gene Church, who uses the hashtag #DeSantisRepublican, wrote: “As if I needed one more reason not to vote for Donald Trump. All I have to do is look at Trump’s attempt to destroy Bob Good in Virginia.”

As if I needed one more reason not to vote for Donald Trump.



All I have to do is look at Trump’s attempt to destroy Bob Good in Virginia. — Gene Church (@GeneChurch1776) June 19, 2024

Nick Stelzner wrote: “If Bob Good somehow loses I’m going on the warpath. I will destroy Trump and give zero f—s about it.”

I’ve never been more motivated to vote against Trump. — Nick Stelzner (@stelzner_n1150) June 19, 2024

Stelzner added: “I hope DeSantis issues a statement condemning what happened to a true conservative like Bob Good last night.”

If Bob Good loses I will help everyone amplify every negative Trump thing they share on this site until Trump loses in Nov. This is ridiculous.



MAGA has made their bed. They are going to lie in it. — Corey (@CoreysName) June 19, 2024

Another DeSantis supporter added on X: “If Bob Good loses I will help everyone amplify every negative Trump thing they share on this site until Trump loses in Nov. This is ridiculous. MAGA has made their bed. They are going to lie in it.”