Trump Selling “Black Card” That Looks Like a Credit Card But Isn’t

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump is promoting the Trump Black Card. The black metal card which is the same size and shape as a credit card features the signature and an illustrated mugshot of the presumptive GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, who faces 88 criminal charges prior to the 2024 election.

Standing in a campaign office, Lara Trump says in the promotional video (below): “I have an offer you are going to love. You are looking at the very limited edition Trump Black Card.” Ms. Trump taps the card and says, “Listen to this, this sucker is metal, folks!”

Send the Trump campaign $100 or more, and you’ll get a worthless “Trump black card.”



The grift never ends with this bunch. Never. pic.twitter.com/nyMGh8fp5F — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 22, 2024

Ms. Trump proceeds to encourage viewers and potential donors: “if you want to prove that you’re a true Trump Republican…get your hot little hands on one of these little puppies today.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has released a “Trump Black Card.” As seen below, in 2017 he promoted a limited edition Trump Black Card as a way to raise donations of $49 or more.