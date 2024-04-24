Rep. Justin Jones Says Republican “Physically Assaulted Me”

The Tennessee House of Representatives yesterday passed legislation that allows teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools.

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones (D) recorded the moment the legislation passed and shared a video (below) of protestors in the chamber who chanted ‘Blood on your hands!’

Jones reported: “Republicans just cut off debate and passed a bill to arm teachers in our schools. The public chanted ‘Blood on your hands!’ as the Speaker ordered troopers to clear the gallery.”

This is what fascism looks like. pic.twitter.com/9mg67oWMxM — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 23, 2024

Outside of the State Capitol, Jones created another video and wrote: “Despite Rep. Chris Todd physically assaulting me on the House floor, my Republican colleagues voted to ban me from speaking for the next two days for ‘recording’ on the floor.”

Jones said Todd “physically shoved me. This was seen by staff and other members who tried to get the attention of the speaker to rule him out of order. They refused to and laughed it off.”

A dark day for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/VZKAx3ulqG — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 24, 2024

Fellow Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson confirmed Jones’s report and wrote: “Rep Chris Todd just shoved Jones and Republicans voted against ruling him out of order. However, Republicans ruled Jones out of order twice for video taping with his phone.”

Rep Chris Todd just shoved @brotherjones_ and Republicans voted against ruling him out of order. However, Republicans ruled Jones out of order twice for video taping with his phone. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 23, 2024

Note: In April 2023, Reps. Jones and Justin Pearson (D) were expelled for participating in a pro-gun control protest inside the Tennessee Capitol days after The Covenant School mass shooting which left six people dead. (Rep. Johnson also participated in the protest but was not expelled.) Both Representatives were later reinstated.