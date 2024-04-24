Lara Trump Threatens to Prosecute “To the Full Extent of the Law”

While former President Donald Trump this week attends his criminal trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, and the Supreme Court hears arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted over his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump continues to promote the presumptive GOP presidential nominee on conservative media outlets.

As seen in the Newsmax interview below, RNC co-chair Lara Trump spoke about the RNC hiring 100 people to monitor voting polls.

Lara Trump: If we catch you cheating and we’re looking for you out there to cheat, we will prosecute you pic.twitter.com/f9JHENoNJP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2024

When asked “will the people will be able to physically hold the ballots?” Trump replied: “Yep, and that means, Eric, that they should know and they can count how many ballots come in and how many ballots should go out of every single voting location.”

Trump warned: “If we catch you cheating, and we’re looking for you out there to cheat, we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law. It is not worth it to cheat in a federal election. That is a crime, my friend, you do not want to commit.”

In March, Lara Trump announced that the RNC was establishing its first ever Election Integrity Division, which she says has “vast resources” behind it and also a “nationwide network of volunteers including poll watchers” who will count ballots.

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias said he was concerned about the RNC’s plans. “I think they are going to have a massive voter suppression operation and it is going to involve very, very large numbers of people and very, very large numbers of lawyers,” he said.