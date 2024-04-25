Michigan County Clerk Rips Lara Trump, “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, claimed the RNC is training 100,000 people as “poll workers” to stand inside voting locations and, according to Trump, those RNC workers “can physically handle the ballots.”

Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias (who has prevailed in more than 50 election fraud lawsuits brought by Trump and his backers) responded: “Poll observers are NEVER permitted to touch ballots.”

And the National Conference of State Legislators also says that monitors are “prohibited from interfering in the electoral process apart from reporting issues.”

Hi @laraleatrump 👋 Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum here! I watched your video, and it’s riveting stuff. But if you think you’ll be touching ballots in my state, you’ve got another thing coming. https://t.co/CRv916RN2V — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) April 24, 2024

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a former Michigan state legislator, responded with a threat: “Hi Lara Trump. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum here! I watched your video, and it’s riveting stuff. But if you think you’ll be touching ballots in my state, you’ve got another thing coming.”

Note: Yesterday, Donald Trump was revealed as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Michigan plot to send fake electors to the Electoral College in an attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani are also uncharged co-conspirators.

What does the Ingham County Clerk do?

A lot more than you’d think! https://t.co/ln7KHVO1SU — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) April 19, 2024

Note: As seen in the video above, Byrum explains what she does as the Ingham County Clerk. “A lot more than you’d think!” she says.