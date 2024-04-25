While attending his criminal trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, former President Donald Trump has publicly humiliated his once loyal former U.S. Attorney General, Bill Barr.

[Note: Barr resigned as Attorney General in December 2020, after publicly refuting then-president Trump’s claims of a stolen election. Barr testified in 2022 to the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol and said Trump’s fraud claims were “bogus.”]

Even after emerging as a critic of Trump, Barr announced this month that he will vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. He said, “I will support the Republican ticket.”

Note: As seen in the June 2023 ‘Face the Nation’ interview below, Barr called Trump a “consummate narcissist” who “constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative political agenda at risk.”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee responded this week to Barr’s endorsement by writing: “Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy (New York Post!).”

Bill Barr deserves to be publicly humiliated by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Kd7ZUdJHiE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 25, 2024

Trump added: “Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill.”

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to the Trump post: “The Republican Party is dead.”