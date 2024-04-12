Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Acted Out of Fear

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — still laboring under her motion to vacate him — acted out of fear in pushing through the controversial extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) today.

Greene contends it isn’t just Johnson working scared either, but that fear was a factor pressuring numerous Republicans who had previously tried to claw back some of the law’s permissions, notably in Section 702, which can sometimes turn up Americans connected to foreign investigation targets.

Greene complained today to MAGA strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon: “They’re trying to instill fear in members, you know, especially like our own speaker Mike Johnson, they pull him into a room for a classified briefing, and give him no proof, but try to tell him that Americans are going to die unless you reauthorize FISA.”

[NOTE: In Greene’s parlance, “they” is the “Deep State” as embodied by the NSA, FBI, CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies.]

Mike Johnson set up a private classified briefing room and inside members are being told that people are going to die if we don’t pass FISA!



Now, some Republicans are saying reauthorizing FISA for 2 years rather than 5 will solve our problems.



Stop kicking the can down the… pic.twitter.com/j5RSW8U3CJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 12, 2024

FISA, which allows intelligence agencies to conduct warrantless surveillance of non-American citizens outside the U.S, has been repeatedly amended since the September 11 attacks, raising public controversy due to privacy concerns each time.

In the latest debate, former President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to “kill” the bill and Greene voted against what she called a “tool of the Deep State.”

Still, with Johnson’s approbation, FISA was renewed today with a two-year expiration rather than a five-year expiration. Greene said the shortened timeframe made it easier for some Republicans to vote in favor, believing Trump will be back in the White House when the law comes up for renewal again and will then “take care of it.”

Note: The final vote on FISA today was 273 to 147, with both parties largely in support. Republicans were split 126-88 while Democrats were split 147-59. The bill heads to the Senate next week, where it is expected to be passed and before the law expires on April 19.