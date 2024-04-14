MAGA Senator Slammed for Fauci Fundraising, “24 Karat Grifter”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) released an online campaign ad (below) and wrote: “I’ve sparred with Dr. Fauci about his blatant attempts to cover up his wrongdoing, especially when it comes to gain-of-function research. It’s time he’s held responsible for his actions. Join me in holding Dr. Fauci accountable for his role in the COVID cover up.”

The ad is linked to Paul’s fundraising website which reads: “No one has fought harder to hold Dr. Fauci accountable than me. Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been outspoken about the dangers of gain-of-function research and uncovering the origins of COVID.” The site urges visitors: “Rush a donation now to fuel my fight to hold Dr. Fauci accountable!”

Dude is raising money off of “holding Fauci accountable” — these guys are and always will be 24 karat grifters. https://t.co/RjwuUYLMTC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 13, 2024

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to Paul’s fundraising ad: “Dude is raising money off of ‘holding Fauci accountable’ — these guys are and always will be 24 karat grifters.”

At Senate hearings in May and July 2021, Paul debated Fauci on the origin of COVID-19, and Fauci told Paul, “You do not know what you’re talking about.” In 2022, Senator Paul was re-elected to a third term and in 2023, Paul’s book Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up was published by conservative book company Regnery, which also published Sen. Ted Cruz’s book Unwoke.

Republicans have advanced an idea that Fauci helped cover up what’s known as the COVID “lab leak” theory, though a 2023 hearing “before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, did not produce new evidence advancing the Republicans’ claims,” the New York Times reported, a conclusion drawn after the testimony of virologists Kristian G. Andersen of Scripps Research and Robert F. Garry Jr. of Tulane University School of Medicine.

Calling the cover-up accusation “categorically incorrect,” Fauci told the Times, saying the fact “was confirmed multiple times during the hearing by two highly respected scientists who testified to this effect under oath.”