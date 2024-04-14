U.S. Congressman Announces Law to Ban Elementary School Children From Voting

Former President Donald Trump stood behind House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-GA) as the congressman said he was going to introduce “election integrity” legislation against non-citizens voting in U.S. federal elections when it’s already illegal.

[A 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation.]

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) is drawing attention to Republican party’s attempt to fool voters. He wrote today: “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Next week I’m introducing a bill to ban elementary school children from voting in federal elections. Because just like Trump, I want to talk about bills that duplicate existing law.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Next week I’m introducing a bill to ban elementary school children from voting in federal elections. Because just like Trump, I want to talk about bills that duplicate existing law.#SaturdayVibes https://t.co/vaf64haty0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 13, 2024

Lieu’s sarcastic announcement is drawing comical responses including: “Be sure to include Frozen Embryos too” and “We’d have more ethical and capable public officials if no one over 10 years old was allowed to vote.”

Note: Conservative Gabriel Sterling, COO for the Georgia Secretary of State, who publicly rejected Trump’s allegations of voter fraud after Joe Biden won Georgia in the 2020 United States presidential election, is urging Democrats to pass Johnson’s legislation or at least part of it, to convince voters on the fence that Democrats “aren’t fine with all the election integrity things.”