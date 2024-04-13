CNN Host Says Kamala Harris “Spanked” Trump, “Made Him Look Horrible”

After the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 near-total abortion ban this week, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tucson. She said the women of Arizona “now live under one of the most extreme abortion bans in our nation,” and blamed former President Donald Trump for overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Below is her full 15-minute speech.)

Trump, who continues to take credit for “killing Roe v. Wade” (by appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices), also announced this week that the Arizona ruling “went too far” after saying that abortion rights should be left to the states to decide.

Harris responded: “Enough with the gaslighting. We all know if Donald Trump gets the chance, he will sign a national abortion ban.”

CNN political analyst Van Jones praised Harris, her speech, and how she berated the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Jones: You just saw the defendant-in-chief Trump bumbling, stumbling. You also saw the prosecutor-in-chief, VP Harris is in her element on this issue. She spanked him. She made him look horrible. The split screen is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/zqBvosVcHC — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2024

Jones said of Harris: “She is in her element on this issue. This is the Vice President Harris the Republican party doesn’t want to see because she’s comfortable in this role. She is a prosecutor, she was a district attorney, an attorney general… she knows how to put people on the hot seat. Grill ’em and drill ’em.”

Jones added of the Harris v. Trump contention: “She spanked him. She whooped him. She made him look horrible. The split screen was embarrassing.” Jones asserted: “The Republicans are in trouble.”

During the 2020 confirmation hearings with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, Harris (then a U.S. Senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee) asked Kavanaugh: “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” (He eventually said “I’m not thinking of any right now, senator.”)

Trump responded to the hearings by calling Harris “horrible” and “extraordinarily nasty” for her questioning of his nominee.