Hillary Clinton Responds To “Creepy Obsession” of Trump Advisor

Marine veteran and former Republican prosecutor Ron Filipkowski published some of the receipts he’s been keeping on what he characterizes as Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller‘s “creepy obsession” with Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

In a teaser post to his article about Miller’s consistent references to Clinton over the years, Filipkowski wrote: “Jason Miller has tweeted every month since 2019 that Hillary Clinton is running for president. He can’t stop thinking about her.”

Clinton took the time to respond to the Filipkowski, writing derisively: “Can’t say the feeling is mutual.”

Can’t say the feeling is mutual. https://t.co/nmsCXfXq4I — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 29, 2024

Filipkowski’s article, in which he shouts out Clinton’s response and for which he produced a sample of screenshots from Miller’s posts, contends that:

“On just about a monthly basis since 2019, Miller excitedly posts on Twitter that Hillary Clinton is about to run for president. Dozens and dozens and dozens of posts. Sometimes he makes multiple posts a month about it, despite Clinton giving no indication that she wants to run again now, anytime soon, or ever.” Ron Filipkowski

Miller, who worked for the Trump campaigns in both 2016 and 2020, returned in early 2023 to a high-level position in the Trump 2024 campaign. His X profile identifies him as a “Senior Advisor, President Donald J. Trump.”

Miller’s most recent Clinton-centric post, triggering Filipkowski’s observation and subsequently Clinton’s response, is below: