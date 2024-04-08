GOP Slams Lauren Boebert’s “Boot Licking” Republican Opponent

At a Colorado Republican Party state assembly event in Pueblo, The Colorado Sun reporter Sandra Fish was reportedly “ejected” by a sheriff’s deputy after an event manager reportedly said the GOP chairman “believes current reporting to be very unfair.”

Republican Congressional candidate Deborah Flora responded by writing: “The Republican Party should lead the way on transparency and against censorship. This pushed the line and didn’t meet the intent of the First Amendment.”

She added: “This is wrong and a violation of the First Amendment. We need to instill pride in our party and win over Coloradans through our principles and shared values. This action goes against that.”

This is wrong and a violation of the First Amendment. We need to instill pride in our party and win over Coloradans through our principles and shared values. This action goes against that. https://t.co/vkAoIlIs1d — Deborah Flora (@deborahflora1) April 6, 2024

The Colorado GOP responded with an endorsement of Flora’s opponent, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, which switched from the 3rd District to run in the “deeply red” 4th District.

Colorado GOP wrote: “Deb Flora lied about participating in the CD4 Assembly process, & now she’s boot licking fake journalists who only help Democrats. We don’t need to elect dishonest, say-anything politicians like Deb Flora. Our Party is proud to endorse [Lauren Boebert].”

Deb Flora lied about participating in the CD4 Assembly process, & now she’s boot licking fake journalists who only help Democrats.



We don’t need to elect dishonest, say-anything politicians like Deb Flora.



Our Party is proud to endorse @laurenboebert for Congress as she’s the… https://t.co/yY3cDTPbRO — Colorado Republican Party (@cologop) April 8, 2024

Note: The Colorado Sun is an online news outlet based in Denver, which was launched as public corporation in 2018 and became a nonprofit organization in December. Larry Ryckman, former editor at The Denver Post and an Associated Press alum, is the editor-in-chief.

In its endorsement of Boebert, the Colorado GOP said Boebert is “the only candidate in the race with a backbone & proven record of success fighting the corrupt media & failed establishment in Washington D.C.”