Congressman Blasts GOP “Make Appliances Great Again” Bill

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) shared a list of bills that his Republican colleagues are proposing and “preparing to spend next week on in the House.”

The six bills proposed, including “Hands Off our Appliances Act” and “Liberty in Laundry Act” are aimed at President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which offers funding, programs, and incentives “to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy and will likely drive significant deployment of new clean electricity resources.”

Republicans in the House including Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), co-sponsor of Hands Off Our Appliances Act, have voiced opposition to clean energy and conservation standards, claiming they “disproportionately affect rural households.”

This is real. This is actually what Republicans are preparing to spend next week on in the House. Really: https://t.co/8VyLSolMZO https://t.co/7yJxwYdFAO — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 11, 2024

Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), with his signature snarky style of humor, submitted the alternative name “Make Appliances Great Again Act,” and revised the bill to include the commission of “a study to determine the number of appliances confiscated by the Biden-Harris administration.”

The four other bills which will be proposed on April 15, all of which begin “To prohibit the Secretary of Energy from prescribing or enforcing energy conservation standards…” include:

Clothes Dryers Reliability Act;

Refrigerator Freedom Act;

Affordable Air Conditioning Act; and

Stop Unaffordable Dishwasher Standards Act.